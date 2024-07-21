‘We all saw it coming’: WNY community weighs in on Joe Biden withdrawing from 2024 presidential election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Joe Biden announced that he will not be seeking a second term as President of the United States, posting a letter on social media Sunday afternoon saying that he will “stand down and focus solely on fulfilling his duties as President.”

Western New York neighbors are sharing their opinions with 7 News:

“I think that we all kind of saw it coming. I think it’s good for him to step out of there, because he’s getting older. I think I’m really excited and waiting to see who is going to be next,” Tyrone Woods from Buffalo said. “A lot of new ideas are going to come in, and we need that. I think that the old way of doing things is out the door with him.”

“I think it’s better for our country, we definitely need another option. Biden seems like a good guy, but for our country, we need somebody that can do more,” Ron Goodwin from North Tonawanda said.

“We need somebody young. I know the internet talks about [Biden being] older, or a senior citizen, but it actually depends on us, the people, who we vote on,” Ike Thompson from Cambria said.

Trason Hill (left) & Jaila Clemons (right)

“I thought [Biden] was going to keep fighting,” Trason Hill from Buffalo said. “I feel like Trump is going to win, but it would be a miracle if Kamala Harris wins.”

“I thought [Biden] was going to keep going until he won,” Jaila Clemons from Buffalo said. “I want to see how it would feel to have a female president, because I feel like us females could do so many things.”

“I think [Biden] should have dropped out, because it doesn’t seem like he can hold his act together as far as talking and all that other stuff,” Maria Lange from North Tonawanda said.

“I think I could have seen this coming,” Nick Poulis from Lockport said. “I think we are going in the right direction with the younger generation as a whole. I think we have a lot of promising up and coming politicians.”

“I just saw a mental decline over the years, and it just didn’t seem right [for Biden to run again],” Jason Patrick from North Tonawanda said.