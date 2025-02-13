'We all know what loss feels like': Hearts in Bloom spreads love to those who need it most on Valentine's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has launched a program called "Hearts in Bloom" to deliver gifts to widows and widowers on Valentine's Day, aiming to comfort those who have lost loved ones.

The initiative, now in its second year, reaches over 130 recipients throughout Western New York, providing them with flowers, candy, jewelry, and more to help them feel remembered and cherished on a day that can be particularly challenging.

"I think we all know what loss feels like. Some hurt more than others," said Kelly Loss, who lost her husband in 2023.

"It's a daily struggle," Loss added, appreciating the community's kindness.

"It helps meeting other people that are like me...widows...how to adjust," said Terry Reaser, who was married for over 42 years before her husband passed away.

"This is our second year and I think we're doing very well," said Catherine Szabad, the founder of Hearts in Bloom.

Liz Giacco shared her experience of loss, having lost both her husband and son, and noted the positive impact of receiving a gift from Hearts in Bloom.

The mission of Hearts in Bloom Buffalo is to ensure that nobody feels forgotten, especially on Valentine's Day, by surrounding them with good, positive people to help them get through the day.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.