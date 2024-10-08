Watch Now
'We all cry clear tears': Western New Yorkers touched by tragedy sit down together for the first time

Family members who lost loved ones on Flight 3407, in the 5/14 mass shooting, and at Zoar Valley find hope through tremendous grief
7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten recently brought together six families who know the pain of experiencing sudden loss firsthand.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is no question Western New York is a resilient place. This community has faced tragedy and heartache time and time again. But through tragedy has also come change.

7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten recently brought together six families who know the pain of experiencing sudden loss firsthand. For the first time, family members who lost loved ones in the crash of Flight 3407 sat down with those who lost family members in the May 14 mass shooting, and with parents who lost children in falls at Zoar Valley.

What followed was a very emotional and inspiring conversation about coping with tremendous loss, and advocating for change - at the local, state and federal levels - to make our skies and our communities safer for all of us.

Voices: Tragedy. Hope. Change. airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WKBW and streams on the WKBW app, and will re-air on Monday, October 14 at 5 p.m.

