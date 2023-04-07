Ways to get ahead of allergy season as it is on the cusp of coming back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a nuisance that many of us can relate to, all too well this time of year.

Allergy season may be back earlier than normal with pollen counts, especially tree pollen being up.

So what can you do now to get ahead of allergens before they hit you?

It all starts with keeping clean, especially if you are spending a lot of time outdoors.

Allergist Jeffrey Rockoff told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun that means both showering and keeping laundry clean.

"Put on clean clothing so you don't transmit pollen from your hair and your clothing right onto your sheets and your bedding. In the same limelight, probably don't hang clothes out to dry during those seasons because they'll pick up a lot of pollen. Even pets going outside can pick up a lot of pollen," Board Certified Allergist and Allergist and Clinical Immunologist, Jeffery Rockoff said.

After that, Rockoff said to consider picking up over-the-counter nasal sprays, like Flonase.

"Aiming your nasal sprays away from your nasal septum. You'll hit your turbinates which are the swollen portion inside your nose, so you're hitting your targets more effectively," Rockoff said.

Rhinocort and nasacort are the better options. It is best to use these once a day and prior to pollen season would be very beneficial.

"On top of that there are topical antihistamine eye drops. There's oral antihistamines people can take. We're familiar with the Zyrtec, Xyzal, Allegra and the generic versions of that. Benadryl is fast acting," Rockoff explained. "It is often very sedating. If you're taking Benadryl four times a day, you're going to be dysfunctional in school or work."

Rockoff advised patients to be diligent and use medications appropriately, and to see a board certified allergist.

He adds immunotherapy is very beneficial for those who suffer or become dysfunctional during certain seasons.

"I hate to hear patients of mine say they can't go out in the spring or summer. It's one of the nicest times here during the spring or summer. We should be really appreciating the sun," Rockoff explained.