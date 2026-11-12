AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another major retailer is opening in Amherst!

Wayfair has confirmed plans to open its 12th location on Niagara Falls Boulevard in 2028. Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing for Benderson Development, stated that the 96,000-square-foot store is expected to be part of the transformation of the former Boulevard Mall site.

"As a leading global brand with a unique retail concept, this is a great addition to Amherst and the greater Buffalo market," Recoon said. "Our vision is to create a vibrant, open-air destination that brings new retail, entertainment, dining and experiences to the community, and we're looking forward to beginning this next chapter with Wayfair."

You can learn more online here.

WATCH: Wayfair confirms plans to open 12th location in Amherst