BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, a beloved restaurant staple will close at the end of this year.

Waxlight Bar à Vin announced Monday that its last day of service will be New Year's Eve.

The restaurant opened on Chandler Street in November of 2019 and is known for a changing seasonal menu and an extensive wine and beverage program.

Waxlight Bar à Vin received James Beard Foundation nominations 3 years in a row. Now

Watch: Waxlight Bar à Vin in Buffalo to close in 2027

Waxlight Bar à Vin in Buffalo to close in 2027

Co-owner Jessica Forster said the decision to close was bittersweet. But she and the other owners knew it was time for something different.

"Waxlight has been awesome. It's been a really tough decision, but the right one for all of us," said Jessica Forster. "And while we're going to be sad and people are going to miss it, like it's a good reason. We want to go out on top and on our own terms instead of being forced to do it.

Forster is encouraging people to make reservations and use up gift certificates before their final night on December 31.