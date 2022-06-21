Water pressure restored in City of Lockport after water main break

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport Police Department reported the City of Lockport was without water service due to a water main break Tuesday afternoon.
Crews continue to work on the water main break, but water pressure was restored to the city around 2:45 p.m. according to city officials.
A post on the City of Lockport Facebook page detailed what caused the break:
A break to a 30-inch City of Lockport water main has reduced water pressure to residents throughout the city. The break occurred on the city’s west side when contractors working on the Gulf Interceptor project accidentally struck the main.
City Water Department crews are working on repairing the break. No estimate is yet available on how long the work will take. Please check back for updates.