Water main breaks shut down a section of road in Hamburg

HMABURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Public Works says a series of water main is causing traffic problems in Hamburg.

The DPW says Bayview Road between McKinley and Abbott in the Town of Hamburg is closed because of the water main breaks.

A contractor has been on-site since Thanksgiving morning.

The road closure is expected to last through most of Friday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.