Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water main breaks shut down a section of road in Hamburg

items.[0].image.alt
Erie County
Erie County Seal
Erie County
Posted at 6:42 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 06:42:31-05

HMABURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Public Works says a series of water main is causing traffic problems in Hamburg.

The DPW says Bayview Road between McKinley and Abbott in the Town of Hamburg is closed because of the water main breaks.

A contractor has been on-site since Thanksgiving morning.

The road closure is expected to last through most of Friday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!