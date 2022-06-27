Watch Now
Water main break repair in Niagara Falls, traffic impacted

Posted at 2:40 AM, Jun 27, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Repair crews are returning to work today to fix a 20-inch water main break in Niagara Falls.

The water line broke at the intersection of James Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard Sunday.

Today, crews are replacing a broken water main valve next to the current break.

Their work will impact traffic flowing south on Hyde Park Boulevard, as well as current Department of Transportation road work in the area.

Remedial road repair has begun on the north bound lane.

The south bound lane will be reduced to a single lane Tuesday for the water main valve replacement.

The Niagara Falls Water Board has reported lower water pressure in the DeVeaux area due to the size of the break.

