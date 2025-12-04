Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Water main break closes portion of South Park Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A water main break happening in South Buffalo could impact the morning commute on Thursday.

Crews are already on-site at Folger Street and South Park Avenue.

South Park Avenue is now closed between Trowbridge Street and Southside Parkway. That section is expected to be closed until tomorrow morning, and drivers should use alternate routes until the road reopens.

The Buffalo Water Board expects repairs to take anywhere from 6 to 8 hours. About 40 homes in the area will not have water service during that time.

