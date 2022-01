BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have blocked the Locust Street exit of the 33 due to a water main break.

Police say the break happened around 2:00 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Lemon Street and Carlton Street, about two blocks away from the 33.

Water has flooded out the intersection of Locust Street and BFNC Drive.

It is not clear how long it will take crews to fix or when the road will reopen.