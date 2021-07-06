Water line break prompts conserve water notice in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A water line break has prompted a conserve water order for all residents and businesses in North Tonawanda until further notice.

The city says a state crew doing construction on River Road near Wheatfield accidentally cut into a water line around 9 this morning.

Wheatfield is closed between Oliver Street and River Road.

The city asks residents to avoid watering lawns, washing cars and filling pools for the time being. A spokesperson says the order is expected to be in effect until at least early this evening.