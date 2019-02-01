Water flows from Buffalo nursing home after pipe bursts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Water is flowing from windows and walls at the Buffalo Center, a nursing home on Delaware Avenue.

Residents have been moved out of their rooms and into the lobby.

According to a CNA inside the center, there was no heat or hot water.

We're told a pipe burst in the ceiling and water is flowing from the fourth floor to the first.

It does not appear anyone was hurt.

Fire crews are on scene trying to shut off the water flow.

We are working to get more information about this from the Buffalo Center.