Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water flows from Buffalo nursing home after pipe bursts

Posted: 8:43 AM, Feb 01, 2019
Updated: 2019-02-01 13:52:11Z
items.[0].videoTitle
Water flows from Buffalo nursing home after pipe bursts. All residents are being moved to the lobby.
Buffalo nursing home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Water is flowing from windows and walls at the Buffalo Center, a nursing home on Delaware Avenue.

Residents have been moved out of their rooms and into the lobby.

According to a CNA inside the center, there was no heat or hot water.

We're told a pipe burst in the ceiling and water is flowing from the fourth floor to the first.

It does not appear anyone was hurt.

Fire crews are on scene trying to shut off the water flow.

We are working to get more information about this from the Buffalo Center.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MOBILE APPS.png

Mobile Apps

Find 7 Eyewitness News Everywhere, on all your devices