Water conservation order issued for Village of Fredonia water customers

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department announced a water conservation order has been issued for all Village of Fredonia water customers, including those in the Town of Pomfret, beginning at midnight on April 13.

The health department said the order will be in place until further notice as water treatment plant maintenance will begin on April 15.

The following information was provided by the health department:

"What you need to know:



Prepare for a potential boil water order

During the scheduled maintenance, customers will receive water from the plant’s water storage tank. If the storage tank is depleted, water will have to come directly from the water treatment plant. The required maintenance will result in high turbidity at the water treatment plant so water leaving the plant will not be adequately disinfected. If this occurs, customers will be notified and ordered to boil water so that it is safe to consume.

Prepare and have a supply of water on hand

Between now and midnight on Saturday, April 13 th , residents are encouraged to use the instructions at the end of this notice to safely store their own tap water ahead of time or to purchase bottled water in the event of a boil water order.

Conserve water beginning at midnight on Saturday, April 13 th and until further notice

All Village of Fredonia water customers must conserve water so the storage tank can be filled. During this time, use tap water only as it is essential to your daily needs. Do not water lawns, shrubs, plants, etc. Do not wash cars, trucks, trailers, decks, houses, sidewalks, driveways, etc. Use paper plates and utensils to avoid dishwashing. Limit showers and baths. Run washing machines only if necessary and only if there is a full load.

Scheduled maintenance begins on Monday, April 15th

Water customers will receive their water from the storage tank they helped to fill. They must continue to conserve water until the maintenance is complete. This will help to prevent the storage tank from depleting. The maintenance may take multiple days to complete. It is crucial to conserve as much water as possible to avoid a boil order.

How to store safe drinking water:

If you are filling containers with water to store, use food-grade water storage containers. FDA-approved food-grade storage containers will not transfer toxic substances into the water. They can be found at surplus or camping supply stores. Contact the storage container manufacturer if you are not sure whether the container is food-grade. If you are not able to use a food-grade water storage container, be sure the container you choose has a top that can be closed tightly, is made of durable, unbreakable materials (not glass), and has a narrow neck or opening, if possible, so water can be poured out.

DO NOT USE containers that were previously used to hold liquid or solid toxic chemicals, such as bleach or pesticides.

Clean and sanitize water storage containers before useBefore filling with water, follow these steps to clean and sanitize water storage containers:



Wash the storage container with soap and rinse completely with water. Sanitize the container with a solution made by mixing 1 teaspoon of unscented liquid household chlorine bleach in 1 quart (4 cups) of water. Use bleach that contains 5%–9% sodium hypochlorite. Cover the container tightly and shake it well. Make sure the sanitizing bleach solution touches all inside surfaces of the container. Wait at least 30 seconds and then pour the sanitizing solution out of the container. Let the empty container air-dry before use. Pour clean water into the sanitized container and cover it with a tight lid."

For more information, you can contact the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307 or the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.