Watch: Video captures truck driving erratically toward people in Buffalo's Lafayette Square

The entire video filmed from a window above the scene can be watched directly below.
Video shows a truck driver driving erratically in Lafayette Square in Buffalo Tuesday. Police say it happened during an apparent fight.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 23, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating why a truck driver began driving erratically Tuesday morning in Lafayette Square.

The video shows a pickup truck driving around outside the Tim Hortons at Main Street and Court Street. Police say it appears the driver drove the vehicle at people fighting, several times.

bed of truck.png

In the video, you can also see someone in the bed of the truck. They eventually roll out of the back. Police say it's not clear what they were doing.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255

