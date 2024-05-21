Watch the 2024 Kenmore Memorial Day Parade

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The annual Kenmore Memorial Day Parade returned on Monday.

It proceeded down Delaware Avenue, starting at Sheridan Drive, through the heart of the Village of Kenmore, continued to Lincoln Boulevard, and headed to Mang Park.

This year’s parade featured dozens of marching bands, fire companies, dance groups, and nearly 100 military units.

The Grand Marshal for this year's parade was hometown Olympian and former Town of Tonawanda Aquette, Anita Alvarez. She was joined by the entire 2024 USA Artistic Swimming Olympic Team.

Mark Baker/AP United States' Anita Alvarez performs her routine in the artistic swimming solo free preliminary at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

7 News live-streamed the parade and it was hosted by Michael Schwartz and Maki Becker.

You can watch the parade in the video player above.