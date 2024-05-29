Watch the 2024 Buffalo Pride Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo proudly showcased its commitment to inclusiveness and diversity with the annual Pride Parade on Sunday.

The parade began at 11 a.m., it started at Elmwood and Forest Avenue and proceeded south down Elmwood for two miles, and concluded at Allen Street.

People lined Elmwood Avenue cheering on the dozens of vibrant and colorful floats.

7 News live-streamed the parade which was hosted by Jaurdyn Johnson and Winter Storm.

If you missed the parade, you can watch it in the video player above.

You can find more information and events from Buffalo Pride here and Niagara Pride here.