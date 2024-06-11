Watch the 2024 Buffalo Juneteenth Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, the streets near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park came alive with the vibrant sights and sounds of Buffalo's annual Juneteenth Parade.

The parade began at 10 a.m. on Genesee Street near Ivy Street. It continued down Genesee Street, onto Best Street, right on Fillmore Avenue, and proceeded down Fillmore into the park.

People gathered along Genesee Street as community organizations marched in a dazzling display of unity and culture.

7 WKBW live-streamed the parade which was hosted by reporter Yoselin Person. You can watch the full parade in the video player above.

The celebration continued after the parade as the 49th annual Juneteenth Festival took place inside MLK Park on Saturday and Sunday featuring food, live entertainment, and community vendors.