BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The offseason is about to heat up for the Buffalo Sabres.

After just missing the playoffs, the Sabres are now preparing for the NHL draft and free agency.

The team will have many important decisions to make as it looks to build off its 2022-2023 campaign.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove sat down for a one-on-one interview with Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams to talk about the organization's next moves.