Watch: Niagara County Deputies rescue driver after car flips into ditch

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Sheriff's deputies shared a new video Monday of a rescue operation in the Town of Wheatfield.

Deputies responded to a car that was flipped on its roof lying in a ditch along Cayuga Drive on Sunday afternoon.

After arriving on the scene, deputies say they found a 2009 Honda Fit upside down in the ditch with water filling the passenger compartment.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as 40-year-old Robert Prange, was reportedly stuck inside the vehicle. Deputies pulled him to safety by breaking the rear passenger side window and opening the door.

Prange suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation later revealed that Prange was allegedly under the influence of drugs. He was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.