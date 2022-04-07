WATCH: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz delivers 2022 State of the County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz delivered the 2022 State of the County address at the Buffalo Bills ADPRO Sports Training Center Thursday.

The county executive touched on several topics from education, child care, workforce development, infrastructure and more.

Erie County will also purchase a mobile air filtration system for every classroom in Erie County. These systems are manufactured in Buffalo. — Ashley Rowe (@AshleyroweWKBW) April 7, 2022

Sewer infrastructure: kicking off several construction projects, including $80 mill expansion of Southtowns wastewater treatment facility — Ashley Rowe (@AshleyroweWKBW) April 7, 2022

Broadband: Erie County will start construction on the highspeed broadband ErieNet infrastructure project. Poloncarz says last year the county asked for $34 mill of American Rescue Plan assistance for this. — Ashley Rowe (@AshleyroweWKBW) April 7, 2022