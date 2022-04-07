Watch
WATCH: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz delivers 2022 State of the County

On Thursday, April 7, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave the 2022 State of the County address from the Buffalo Bills field house in Orchard Park.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Apr 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz delivered the 2022 State of the County address at the Buffalo Bills ADPRO Sports Training Center Thursday.

The county executive touched on several topics from education, child care, workforce development, infrastructure and more.

You can watch the full address above and find highlights below from 7 News' Ashley Rowe who attended the address.

