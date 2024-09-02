WATCH: Bystanders try to help victims of serious crash on the 33 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a serious crash Sunday night on the 33 westbound near the Grider Street exit.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 10 p.m.

Cell phone video on social media shows a number of people working together to pull one of the victims from a vehicle, while other bystanders direct traffic around the crash until police arrive.

There is no word on the condition of the victims. 7 News has reached out to Buffalo police for more information.

This is a developing story.