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Watch Buffalo's 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched through Downtown Buffalo on Sunday and we've got you covered if you couldn't make it in person!
Watch Buffalo's 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most cherished traditions, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returned on Sunday, March 15, and marched through Downtown Buffalo.

The parade kicked off from Niagara Square at 2 p.m. and made its way up Delaware Avenue before wrapping up at North Street.

This year, the United Irish American Association named Daniel O’Sullivan as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

Couldn't make it in person? WKBW has you covered!

You can watch the parade below.

WATCH: Watch Buffalo's 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Watch Buffalo's 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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