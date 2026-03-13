BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most cherished traditions, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returned on Sunday, March 15, and marched through Downtown Buffalo.

The parade kicked off from Niagara Square at 2 p.m. and made its way up Delaware Avenue before wrapping up at North Street.

This year, the United Irish American Association named Daniel O’Sullivan as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

Couldn't make it in person? WKBW has you covered!

You can watch the parade below.

WATCH: Watch Buffalo's 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade