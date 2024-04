BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Dyngus Day Parade, a beloved Buffalo tradition, returned to the historic Polonia neighborhood on April 1.

The parade began at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Drive, headed west on Broadway and ended at Fillmore Avenue.

If you missed it or would like to watch it again, you can watch it in the video player at the top of this page.

WKBW's Eileen Buckley and Pheben Kassahun hosted the live stream.