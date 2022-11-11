WATCH: 'Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight: A Tribute to Our Local Veterans'

On October 22, 2022, 50 veterans traveled to Washington, D.C., visiting for the first time the memorials to servicemembers killed in the Vietnam War, Korean War and World War II.

AM Buffalo co-host Emily Lampa joined the veterans on their trip, organized by non-profit Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. The organization's mission is to celebrate veterans by "inviting them to share in a day of honor" at the monuments and memorials in our nation's capital.

The veterans left Buffalo Niagara International airport early in the morning, not returning home until around 11 p.m. Veterans and their families visited:



Vietnam Veterans Memorial

World War II Memorial

Korean War Veterans Memorial

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Watch Emily Lampa's full report on their journey in the special 'Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight: A Tribute to Our Local Veterans' in the video player above.