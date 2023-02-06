'Wash, rinse, repeat' key for motorists to avoid costly rust repairs due to Western New York winters

BUFFALO, NY — According to AAA, rust repairs cost drivers more than $3 billion last year and as we progress through winter, you'll want to try to keep your vehicle as clean as possible to avoid any issues.

"All those chemicals in the salt and de-icers on the roads can cause a lot of damage to your vehicle," said Elizabeth Carey, AAA Director of Communications for Western New York.

Carey says washing your vehicle twice a month is the best way to remove the road salts and avoid expensive repairs in the future.

"Your brakes can rust out, that's going to create a risky unsafe situation for people driving, so it is a very serious situation and it is not just about the look of the car," said Carey.

AAA recommends using a high-quality car wash solution, not dish detergent to wash your vehicle. In addition, you should repair any damage to prevent any further damage.

Across the border in Niagara Falls, Ontario the roads department uses salt on highways and high-traffic roads, but focuses on using sand for city roads. Since 2022, it has used 3,400 tons of salt compared to 35,000 tons of sand to protect waterways and the environment.

"We are trying to reduce it for the vulnerable areas, you have sensitive vegetation, you might have sensitive wildlife and species that rely on vegetation," said Marianne Tikky, Niagara Falls Manager of Roadways.

Salt allows for the pavement to show quicker and sand allows more grip for tires.

Car detailers say they are geared up for one of the busiest times of the year for them.

"People usually come in every two weeks or after a big snowfall to get the salt off of their car, they don't rust on their vehicle and keeps the vehicle protected better," said Austin Bonafede, owner of DNA Detailing in Buffalo.

Bonafede says it is important to clean the vehicles as if they were still on the car dealership lot.

"I try to make to bring it back to when you first drove the car off the lot, its the best thing to do for your vehicle inside and out," said Bonafede.