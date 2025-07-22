Warsaw man pleads guilty to possession and promotion of child pornography

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Warsaw man pleaded guilty Monday to the possession and promotion of child pornography.

The Wyoming County District Attorney's office said 48-year-old Darren Boynton pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and seven counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

These stem from crimes committed between December 5, 2024, and June 17, 2025.

Boynton is scheduled to return on October 30. According to the DA's office, he faces conditional discharge, community supervision, probation, up to 364 days in prison or 2⅓ to 7 years in the New York State Department of Corrections.

Boynton will be registered under the Sex Offender Registration Act.