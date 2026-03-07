Warsaw barn a 'total loss' after four-alarm fire Friday night

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A four-alarm fire destroyed a barn in Warsaw on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a call about a working barn fire around 10 p.m. on Friday on Route 20A in Warsaw.

According to Josh Crane, first assistant chief of the Warsaw Fire Department, the barn, which was used as a storage facility, was fully engulfed in flames.

The barn and items inside were declared as a total loss.

According to Crane, two firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries from shortness of breath and heavy workload.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.