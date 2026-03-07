Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Warsaw barn a 'total loss' after four-alarm fire Friday night

WHAM barn fire
Ken Sauer/WHAM
WHAM barn fire
Posted

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A four-alarm fire destroyed a barn in Warsaw on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a call about a working barn fire around 10 p.m. on Friday on Route 20A in Warsaw.

According to Josh Crane, first assistant chief of the Warsaw Fire Department, the barn, which was used as a storage facility, was fully engulfed in flames.

The barn and items inside were declared as a total loss.

According to Crane, two firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries from shortness of breath and heavy workload.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app