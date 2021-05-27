Warren County deer tests positive Chronic Wasting Disease, expert raises concern about NY deer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A white-tailed deer on a hunting preserve in Warren County, Pennsylvania recently tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

"Remaining deer were euthanized and CWD was not detected in any of the samples. The department has quarantined the preserve for five years. Contact tracing to determine any further exposure is in progress and may necessitate additional quarantines," a release says.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture CWD is a highly contagious disease that develops very slowly in the lymph nodes, spinal tissue and brains of deer and similar animals like reindeer and elk. It does not affect other livestock and to date there is no evidence that it can be spread to humans. You can learn more about CWD on the CDC website here.

Krysten Schuler, a wildlife disease ecologist with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine’s New York State Animal Health Diagnostic Center, has expressed concern and says a thorough investigation is required to be sure it did not infect wild deer in New York.