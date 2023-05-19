Warning issued about scammer claiming to represent the SPCA Serving Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has issued a warning about a puppy scam that it says hits close to home.

According to the SPCA, a "puppy scam" is taking place through a fake Facebook page and someone claiming to represent the SPCA is requesting down payments.

The SPCA said someone on the verge of being scammed visited the SPCA Friday afternoon with proof of the conversation that asked them to send several hundred dollars before picking the puppy up at the SPCA.

"Fortunately, she visited prior to sending any money. Since yesterday the SPCA filed numerous reports on the scammer, who is also using the organization’s federal identification number in an attempt to steal money from innocent parties. Please do not engage with this Facebook account," a Facebook post says.

According to the SPCA, if you believe you've fallen victim to this scam the BBB recommends reporting fraud to the BBB Scam Tracker, Petscams.com, the Federal Trade Commission (1-877-FTC-HELP), and others.