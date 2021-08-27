Warning from Erie County District Attorney on possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn issued a warning Friday on possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Flynn said anyone who is knowingly in possession of a fake COVID-19 vaccine card and presents it with the intent to deceive can be charged with a felony offense.

The district attorney's office said the warning was issued as local colleges and universities require students to provide proof of vaccination to live on campus and attend in-person learning.

Criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree is a possible charge for possessing a fake vaccine card. It is a class “D” felony and the maximum sentence is up to 7 years in prison.

“If you have a fake vaccine card, you can be prosecuted by my office. While I do not want young adults who are attending college to pursue their dreams to become involved in the criminal justice system, it is a crime to present a falsified document. I want students to enjoy their college experience while being safe as COVID-19 still remains a public health concern,” said Flynn.