Warm temperatures woes: Farmers, gardeners prepare for heat

BUFFALO, NY (W.K.B.W) — With warm temperatures near the 90s on Friday, farmers and gardeners remind those with a green thumb to water plants.

Phil Avino, the General Manager of Gullo's Garden Center in Hamburg, says if you have bigger plants -- or newly planted trees to water for 10 to 15 minutes, up to twice a day due to the high temperatures.

"Sometimes plants will even tip over at the top, so that will tell you they are thirsty," said Avino.

Avino also recommends checking the forecast to see if the weather calls for any temps above 80 degrees for an extended period.

While farmers like Charles Dirschedl say the heat is forcing them to use more water and energy to keep their produce cool.

"Now it's water, everything is a constant; everything is drying quick," said Dirschedl, who owns Charles' Greenhouse in Clarence Center.

Dirschedl says his produce continues to flourish despite the warmer temperatures because of his watering technique.