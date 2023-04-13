WaPo: Document leaker claims, without evidence, federal law enforcement let Buffalo mass shooting proceed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man who leaked hundreds of classified U.S. military documents online made claims, without evidence, about the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets, according to a Washington Post report.

Documents with classified intelligence were brought home by the leaker from his job on a “military base" and then shared on Discord, an acquaintance told the Post.

Discord is an online chat app used by millions of people, including Tops gunman Payton Gendron. The leaked documents contained information about the war in Ukraine, U.S. intelligence-gathering and surveillance technology.

The leaker, called "OG" by some Discord users, told people in the chat room that the government hid horrible truths from the public, the Post reported.

According to members, OG claimed the government knew in advance that a white supremacist intended to commit a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.

In what the Post described as a "baseless notion," OG claimed federal law enforcement officials let the killings proceed so they could argue for increased funding.

MORE: Report that retired agent knew of Tops plan ‘has law enforcement cringing’

There was no indication in the Post's report that OG had documents related to the Tops shooting.

The Post reviewed approximately 300 photos of classified documents. The documents were only intended to be seen by the users in the group, but subsequently leaked onto other online platforms.

In late May, it was reported that a retired federal agent may have known about plans for the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in advance. At the time, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo declined to comment. The FBI office in Buffalo did not respond to our request.