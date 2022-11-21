Want to win free Bills tickets? Just shovel out a hydrant in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department is offering a free Bills ticket contest, and to enter to win, all you need to do is shovel out a fire hydrant.

To enter the contest, the department says you simply need to complete the following steps:

Find a fire hydrant in our district that is buried in snow Take a picture/selfie in front of the area before digging it out Dig it out and take another picture/selfie with it Post both pictures in the comments and tell us where they were located

To find a hydrant nearest you, you can use the map below or look at Google Maps street view to find hydrant locations in Hamburg.

Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department

The winner will receive two tickets to the Bills vs. Dolphins game on Dec. 17 or Dec. 18 at Highmark Stadium. The tickets will be seated in section 330, row 18.

There are no limits to the number of entries, meaning you can dig out as many hydrants as you want.

The fire hydrant you dig out must be the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department district and you must dig out a hydrant that has not been dug out already.

Post your hydrant photo on your page by tagging the department @Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department, or you can post the photo in the comments of the department's Facebook post by Thanksgiving at 12 p.m.