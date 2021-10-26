Want to go to Hawaii for free? Just donate blood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross needs your help saving lives during the holidays this year, and is willing to make donating worth your while.

The organization says right now they have their lowest amount of blood in storage for this time of the year in more than a decade.

While the Red Cross says thousands have come through to donate in recent weeks, the need is still extremely high. They anticipate needing at least 10,000 more donations each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

To help spur the need, anyone who donates from November 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii. The lucky winners will receive round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation from Honolulu to Maui. The whole trip is covered by Amazon Prime, and you'll also get to see where the new Amazon Prime series "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was filmed. Anyone who donates blood from November 1-23 will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is also hosting a number of blood drives across Western New York throughout November: