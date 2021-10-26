Want to go to Hawaii for free? Just donate blood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross needs your help saving lives during the holidays this year, and is willing to make donating worth your while.
The organization says right now they have their lowest amount of blood in storage for this time of the year in more than a decade.
While the Red Cross says thousands have come through to donate in recent weeks, the need is still extremely high. They anticipate needing at least 10,000 more donations each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
To help spur the need, anyone who donates from November 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii. The lucky winners will receive round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation from Honolulu to Maui. The whole trip is covered by Amazon Prime, and you'll also get to see where the new Amazon Prime series "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was filmed. Anyone who donates blood from November 1-23 will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross is also hosting a number of blood drives across Western New York throughout November:
- Allegany County:
- 11/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Alfred State College, Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive
- 11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Town of Almond / Almond Fire Dept, 1 Marvin Lane
- 11/12/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bolivar American Legion, 387 Main Street
- 11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, 17 South St
- 11/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson Street
- Cattaraugus County:
- 11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 North Main St
- 11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Avenue
- 11/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street
- 11/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street
- 11/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Portville Central High School, 500 Elm Street
- 11/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Bonaventure University-University McGinley-Carney Center, 3261 West State Road
- 11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St
- 11/2/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Valley Central School, 5359 School St.
- Chautauqua County:
- 11/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Maple Grove HS, 3980 Dutch Hollow Road
- 11/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street
- 11/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street
- 11/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- 11/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- 11/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- 11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chautauqua Lake Central School, 100 North Erie Street
- 11/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Portland Fire Department, 6481 W Main Rd
- 11/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street
- Erie County:
- 11/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway
- 11/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delta Air Lines, 4200 Genesee St.
- 11/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
- 11/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union, Student Union
- 11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 362, 365 Center St.
- 11/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St
- 11/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 46 N. Main St.
- 11/6/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Marilla Fire Hall, 1940 West Avenue
- 11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Rd
- 11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Park School Rich Activity Center, 4625 Harlem Rd
- 11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
- 11/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd
- 11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tonawanda Fire Department, Tonawanda Fire Hall, 44 William St
- 11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Rd.
- 11/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St
- 11/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Harris Hill Nursing Facility, 2699 Wehrle Rd
- Genesee County:
- 11/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Social Services Building, 5130 E Main St Rd
- 11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd
- 11/4/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elba Fire Hall, 7143 Oak Orchard Rd
- 11/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pavilion Fire Department Recreation Hall, 11302 S Lake Rd
- 11/20/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5
- Niagara County:
- 11/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
- 11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St.
- 11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
- 11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave
- 11/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Nash Road Free Methodist Church, 958 Nash Rd
- 11/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.
- Orleans County:
- 11/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St
- 11/19/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 Main St
- Wyoming County:
- 11/16/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St.
- 11/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warsaw Moose Club, 13 Frank St.