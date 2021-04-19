Walking for pandemic wellness in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to a perfect day to get outside and take a stroll.

The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area teamed up Sunday to host a 5K Wellness Walk at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.

The Walk With Us event offered an opportunity for people to restore the connection with nature, as well as each other, while improving their physical and mental health.

The walk adhered to COVID safety protocols, and was designed to counteract the isolation and sedentary lifestyle many people have experienced during the ongoing pandemic.