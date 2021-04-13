Walk-up fair food festival to be held at Great Pumpkin Farm

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite many events being canceled, you can still get your festival favorites at the walk-up food festival being held at the Clarence Great Pumpkin Farm. The event will be held on April 24-25th and May 1st-2nd from 11am to 7pm.

The event will operate like an outdoor market, where customers will park and walk up to the different stands to get fair favorites. Food will include:



Grilled cheeses

Fried onions

Kettle corn

Candy/fudge

Ice cream

Fried dough

Jack Kolassa and his stand The Big Cheese, will be a vendor at the event. He said it will be so great to have some customers for the first time in months.

"At a time where we don't know what the summer is going to look like, we're going to try and control what we can control and have this event early on and see how it goes," Kolassa said.