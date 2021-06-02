Walk to remember domestic violence victim in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s been almost one year since 28 year-old Allison Turner was killed on Doat Street in Buffalo.

“If you read the Bible, in John, a man that lay down his life for a friend will have eternal life in heaven, and I know she’s in heaven because she really did lay her life down.”

Tuner’s mother, Daisy Wilkins says she will never stop grieving her daughter’s death.

It was the early morning hours of June 19, 2020, Turner received a call from a friend that she needed help.

“Her friend was being beat up by her boyfriend, and Allie being who she is got the guy off of her and in turn, the guy started stabbing my daughter,” Wilkins says.

Turner, was caught in the middle of a serious case of domestic violence.

“Me and Ali drove over there just to pick up the kids, that’s it,” said Allie’s friend Laura Allen.

Allen says she and Ali went to remove kids from a toxic situation. Allen says later that night, Turner went back to help her friend.

“I just miss my friend a lot,” she said.

That’s when police say 26 year-old Talyn Williams stabbed Turner to death outside a home on Doat Street. He is currently in jail and awaiting trial.

Allie’s mother says this entire situation has shown her and her family how terrible and tragic domestic violence situations can be. That’s why the family is hosting a walk for domestic violence awareness and victims in Buffalo on June 26.

“My baby does leave a legacy behind and it’s love, peace and happiness.”

Wilkins says Turner was a peaceful person, always helping others. The family says they want to give back.

“We want to try to help those and let everyone know there is help out there, there’s absolutely help out there.”

According to Buffalo Police, officers make hundreds of domestic violence arrests per year. In 2020 there were 13,510 calls for domestic violence incidents in Buffalo. BPD says so far in 2021, there have been 5,759 calls. Captain Jeff Rinaldo says these are only calls that are actually labeled as domestic violence calls, and the real total could be much higer.

According to national statistics, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

If you need help, The Family Justice Center can be reached at 716-558-7233 and Crisis Services at 716-834-3131.

The walk for Allie will be June 26 and is supported by No More Tears. Sign in begins and 9:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. at 363 Doat Street.

