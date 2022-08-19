Walk for Kidney Health taking steps to protect WNY community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Walk for Kidney Health returns to Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor Sunday.

The community event aims to raise awareness about kidney health, support people affected by kidney disease, honor organ donors and remember those we have lost.

You can participate in a variety of ways:

Join the one-mile Walk for Kidney Health at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Outer Harbor

Run in the timed 5K at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday at the Outer Harbor

Take part in independent activities during the month of August

Share messages about kidney health in the community

Donate or raise funds to support the Kidney Foundation of WNY and its programs

Walk registration is free. All participants (including children) must be registered in advance.

5K registration is $25, which will include race timing, results and an online gallery of finish line snapshots.

You can register to participate individually or as a team member online here.