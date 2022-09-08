Walden Galleria to host WNY Get Hired Job Fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria will host the WNY Get Hired Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The in-person job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near the Apple Store.

The following list of employers will be hiring at the job fair:

Army National Guard

Brookdale Niagara Memory Care

Cantalician Center for Learning

Erie 2 - Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Elderwood

Firestone Complete Auto Care

First Student

Maclean-Fogg Component Solutions

Manpower

People Inc.

Seneca Gaming Corporation

Suburban Adult Services, Inc.

The Arc of Erie County

The Construction Exchange of WNY

TL Cannon Management Company

The Singelyn Group

UB Campus Dining & Shops

Univera Healthcare

Those interested in participating in the job fair should contact Advertising Representative for Walden Galleria, Dawn Rayl at 716-681-7600 x132 or at dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com

You can also find more information on the job fair event, here.