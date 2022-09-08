Walden Galleria to host WNY Get Hired Job Fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria will host the WNY Get Hired Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The in-person job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near the Apple Store.
The following list of employers will be hiring at the job fair:
- Army National Guard
- Brookdale Niagara Memory Care
- Cantalician Center for Learning
- Erie 2 - Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
- Elderwood
- Firestone Complete Auto Care
- First Student
- Maclean-Fogg Component Solutions
- Manpower
- People Inc.
- Seneca Gaming Corporation
- Suburban Adult Services, Inc.
- The Arc of Erie County
- The Construction Exchange of WNY
- TL Cannon Management Company
- The Singelyn Group
- UB Campus Dining & Shops
- Univera Healthcare
Those interested in participating in the job fair should contact Advertising Representative for Walden Galleria, Dawn Rayl at 716-681-7600 x132 or at dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com
You can also find more information on the job fair event, here.