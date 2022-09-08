Watch Now
Walden Galleria to host WNY Get Hired Job Fair

Posted at 9:16 AM, Sep 08, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria will host the WNY Get Hired Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The in-person job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near the Apple Store.

The following list of employers will be hiring at the job fair:

  • Army National Guard
  • Brookdale Niagara Memory Care
  • Cantalician Center for Learning
  • Erie 2 - Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
  • Elderwood
  • Firestone Complete Auto Care
  • First Student
  • Maclean-Fogg Component Solutions
  • Manpower
  • People Inc.
  • Seneca Gaming Corporation
  • Suburban Adult Services, Inc.
  • The Arc of Erie County
  • The Construction Exchange of WNY
  • TL Cannon Management Company
  • The Singelyn Group
  • UB Campus Dining & Shops
  • Univera Healthcare

Those interested in participating in the job fair should contact Advertising Representative for Walden Galleria, Dawn Rayl at 716-681-7600 x132 or at dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com

You can also find more information on the job fair event, here.

