Walden Galleria launches back-to-school promotion with chance to win $500

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Walden Galleria announced it has launched a back-to-school promotion that gives shoppers a chance to win $500.

The “Back-to-School Shopping Spree Giveaway” promotion begins Monday and runs through September 5. The Walden Galleria said you can enter to win by visiting any of its shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, scanning the unique QR code, and uploading a photo or video of your back-to-school shopping experience. You can also share a photo or video on social media using the hashtag #BTSWG.

The Walden Galleria said one random grand prize winner will be selected from all eligible entries received across Pyramid shopping centers on or before September 30. You must be 18 or older to be eligible.

You can find more information here.