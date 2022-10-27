Walden Galleria hosts trick-or-treat event for families

CHEEKTOWAGA — Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga hosted the 28th annual Galleria of Treats on Thursday Oct. 27th.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society of WNY.

Each trick-or-treater received on full-sized Niagara Chocolates chocolate bar and so much more candy.

Families were eager to get in the Halloween spirit.

"This is so nice, it is something different and something to be able to do with the kids since it is getting cold out," said mother of two Michelle Melisz.

Melisz was also celebrating her birthday, with her two children on Thursday.

Other families were hitting a milestone of celebration like the Rufat family whose child received a kidney transplant less than a year ago.

"It's huge for us to be inside and in a safe environment, especially for my son Pierce who has gone through a lot in his life," said Valerie Rufat.

The event brings in more than 2,000 families for a good cause.

