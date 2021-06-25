Watch
Walden Galleria expanding hours

Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 10:09:38-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Walden Galleria is expanding its hours of operation starting Monday, June 28th.

The mall says a steady increase of traffic, the vaccination rollout, and reopening of theatres have led to increased demand to expand hours.

This will be Phase 2 or the mall's expansion. The hours of operation will be:

  • Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (no change)

Restaurants are still offering extended hours. The mall suggests visitors call ahead to get hours for specific businesses.

