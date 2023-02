CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria's Bravo! Italian Kitchen location will close again, just one year after its reopening.

The location was originally closed due to the pandemic and it reopened in 2021. The restaurant's second location will be permanent this time in 2023.

A number of restaurants continue to operate at the Galleria, including the Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang's, and Texas de Brazil.