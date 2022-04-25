Walden Galleria announces adjusted hours of operation effective April 29

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Walden Galleria has announced adjusted hours of operation effective April 29.

Beginning April 29 the hours of operation will be:



Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The shopping center scaled back its hours in January after the holiday shopping season came to an end. Walden Galleria officials said the expansion of hours is due to demand for later shopping hours and the easing of restrictions. The expanded hours will remain in place until further notice.