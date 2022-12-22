Watch Now
Walden Galleria adjusting hours of operation in January

Posted at 1:15 PM, Dec 22, 2022
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will adjust its hours of operation effective January 2.

The hours of operation below will be in place until further notice:

  • Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

"Guests are reminded that restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation or visit the center’s online directory," a release says.

The shopping center is currently operating under its holiday hours, which you can find more information on here.

