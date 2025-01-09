Waffle Fry Battle Boat and more: Specialty concessions unveiled ahead of Buffalo Bills playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're heading to the Buffalo Bills Wild Card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium, you're in for a treat.

The Bills and Delaware North recently announced new concession items for the game.

Chef Steve Norman walked me through each meal and first showed me a Waffle Fry Battle Boat which can be found in the Miller Lite Brew Pub.

"Every battle boat we have the opponent and then the winning side which is the Buffalo Bills," he said.

It's a 2-foot tray of spiced waffle fries topped with signature dishes from Buffalo and Denver. The Denver side has scrambled eggs, peppers, onions and pancetta. The Buffalo side is topped with chicken fingers, sirloin steak and BBQ sauce.

They're also serving up the Gridiron Gambino — a blend of roasted pork loin, calamari and more.

The Bills Bruncher is also new and includes beef brisket, chicken fingers, chipped beef on weck fondue smushed between a Paula's Donut cinnamon roll and topped with a jalapeno popper which can be found at the Pepsi, Toyota and Dunn Tire Clubs.

"All the smokiness the density the earth tones are all coming through and then you get hit with that donut right at the end," Chef Norman said. "The chefs are always asking themselves, 'OK, can we push this? Can we push that a little bit more or what is it that we can combine? What are some things that we're learning?'"

Other new and returning favorites include:

