VP of Bikers Against Child Abuse facing sex crimes against children charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police announced an Amherst man has been arrested for sex crimes against children.

Police said 49-year-old John C. Todaro was arrested on Wednesday for possessing and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

According to state police, an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation conducted in the Town of Amherst found Todaro allegedly possessed and spread child pornography.

Todaro is the Vice President of the Bikers Against Child Abuse Buffalo Chapter. He was arraigned in Amherst Court and is scheduled to return in May 2025.

Anyone with any information should contact New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.