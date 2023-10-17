Vote for your favorite for induction into Toy Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's your chance to vote for the next finalist into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

It's located at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

Four inductees will be chosen by a special board, but one will be chosen by the public.

That one will be from a list of five former finalists, that have failed to make the cut in previous years.

They include the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, My Little Pony, Pez, Pogo Stick and Transformers.

The final inductees will be revealed early next month.

You can vote for your favorite here.