Volunteers with 'Haircuts For Those In Need' spend day helping Buffalo community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you do good!"

That was the sentiment Monday at the YWCA on Grant Street in Buffalo, where volunteers set up shop to help people in need look their best.

Haircuts For Those In Need, a volunteer-based nonprofit, has provided free haircuts for unhoused and at-risk people in Western New York since 2018.

"A fresh haircut opens up a world of opportunities for people, especially if you're looking for a new job or you're just out and about and you want to look and feel human again," said Charlene Thomas, founder and executive director of Haircuts For Those In Need.

Thomas said the organization puts on up to four free haircut events per month but they've recently run into trouble recruiting volunteers. For Monday's event, she said five haircutters and one assistant had originally signed up but only two ended up coming, as the rest had other things come up.

Haircuts For Those In Need had to pause its operations for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has had trouble recovering since.

You can learn how to volunteer or donate to Haircuts For Those In Need here or by calling (716) 310-3537.